PRE morning news brief

A man accused of shooting two adults and a child in Gaston County earlier this week, after a basketball children were playing with rolled into his yard, has turned himself in.

The state House speaker said Republicans have agreed on a proposal to ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

A Rocky Mount man is jailed, charged with dog fighting.

Newly introduced federal legislation would strengthen laws against cockfighting and dogfighting in the U.S. It comes less than a month after a cockfight was broken up by deputies in Nash County.