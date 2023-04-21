PRE morning news brief

© 2023 Public Radio East
By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
A man accused of shooting two adults and a child in Gaston County earlier this week, after a basketball children were playing with rolled into his yard, has turned himself in.

The state House speaker said Republicans have agreed on a proposal to ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

A Rocky Mount man is jailed, charged with dog fighting.

Newly introduced federal legislation would strengthen laws against cockfighting and dogfighting in the U.S. It comes less than a month after a cockfight was broken up by deputies in Nash County.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
