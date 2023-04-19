Procession will lead fallen soldier home to Morehead City on Thursday

The body of a West Carteret High School graduate killed in a military helicopter crash in late March is coming home.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore and eight others were killed in the crash while training with the 101st Airborne Division in Kentucky.

A procession that will include an escort by the Patriot Guard will bring Gore back to Morehead City on Thursday; it’s expected to arrive in Morehead City between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

The family will hold a private service.