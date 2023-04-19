© 2023 Public Radio East
Procession will lead fallen soldier home to Morehead City on Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
Caleb gore uniform.jpg
(Photo: Facebook)
Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore and eight others were killed in the crash while training with the 101st Airborne Division in Kentucky.

The body of a West Carteret High School graduate killed in a military helicopter crash in late March is coming home.

A procession that will include an escort by the Patriot Guard will bring Gore back to Morehead City on Thursday; it’s expected to arrive in Morehead City between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

The family will hold a private service.

Annette Weston-Riggs
