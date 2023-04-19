© 2023 Public Radio East
NC school district adopts "parents bill of rights" regarding students' use of pronouns

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
Gender neutral pronouns
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Teachers in Moore County Schools are now required to notify parents if a student wants to be addressed by different pronouns. It's part of a so-called Parents Bill of Rights approved by the school board.

Advocates say the policy could harm transgender students who are not out to their parents. Alex Lafferty, a 16-year-old trans woman, spoke to the board.

She said, "As a human being, I'm insulted. You haven't the authority to treat children this way, to treat trans people this way, to cheat human beings this way. So many of us don't have supportive parents like I do. Do you know what unsupportive parents do to their transgender children?"

The board approved the policy on a vote of six to one.

It comes as the General Assembly is debating similar legislation.

Bradley George
