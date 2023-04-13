New Bern officials add floating holiday in recognition of Juneteenth

The New Bern Board of Alderman has granted a personal leave day to employees in recognition of Juneteenth.

It’ll serve as floating holiday for employees to take off anytime throughout the year, as opposed to a fixed holiday.

Juneteenth has been recognized by the State of North Carolina since 2007 but is currently not a paid state holiday. In 2021, Juneteenth became a paid federal holiday, and last year Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order granting cabinet agency employees a day of personal leave.

Currently 50 municipalities recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday. It’s the third year the group Juneteenth of New Bern proposed recognizing Juneteenth as a paid city holiday.

The resolution passed 6-1, with Mayor Jeffrey Odham as the only no vote.