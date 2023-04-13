© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Bern officials add floating holiday in recognition of Juneteenth

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
Juneteenth marks when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum via AP
Juneteenth marks when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.

The New Bern Board of Alderman has granted a personal leave day to employees in recognition of Juneteenth.

It’ll serve as floating holiday for employees to take off anytime throughout the year, as opposed to a fixed holiday.

Juneteenth has been recognized by the State of North Carolina since 2007 but is currently not a paid state holiday. In 2021, Juneteenth became a paid federal holiday, and last year Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order granting cabinet agency employees a day of personal leave.

Currently 50 municipalities recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday. It’s the third year the group Juneteenth of New Bern proposed recognizing Juneteenth as a paid city holiday.

The resolution passed 6-1, with Mayor Jeffrey Odham as the only no vote.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer