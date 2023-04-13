N.C. Senate bill would change the way schools are funded
A bill before the North Carolina General Assembly would determine school funding based on the number of students in a district and other weighted factors.
The state senate bill would give districts a base amount for every student and then add additional dollars for economically disadvantaged students, those attending school in a small district, students with disabilities, gifted students, and those that speak limited English.
The bill had a first reading on Monday and was referred to the rules committee.