N.C. Senate bill would change the way schools are funded

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT
(Image: LA Johnson/ NPR)
/
LA Johnson/ NPR
A bill before the North Carolina General Assembly would determine school funding based on the number of students in a district and other weighted factors.

The state senate bill would give districts a base amount for every student and then add additional dollars for economically disadvantaged students, those attending school in a small district, students with disabilities, gifted students, and those that speak limited English.

The bill had a first reading on Monday and was referred to the rules committee.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
