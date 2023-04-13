Fees for EV's and rideshare services included in North Carolina transportation funding bill

A bipartisan bill is intended to bring in more revenue by introducing a tax fee on electric vehicles and shared ride services, like Uber and Lyft.

It's meant to address the decline in gas tax revenue that funds state transportation efforts.

State Senator Mike Woodard is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. He says there are a few ways the legislature is trying to tackle the issue.

He said, "The fee for electric vehicles, which is currently $140 will go to $180. And we're introducing a fee for the hybrid the Electric Gas hybrid vehicles of $90. There's the 50 cent per ride, charge for the shared ride services, Uber and Lyft."

Senate Bill 354 passed its first committee last week. Woodard says he foresees lawmakers working on more options for transportation revenue over the next eight years.