One arrested, second man sought after shots were fired during police chase

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
Mulford-Ferris.jpg
(Photos: Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
/
Sean Mulford, left, is in custody and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct. Bradley Ferris, right, is wanted for felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The passenger in a stolen car that led deputies on a chase and fired at them before running into the woods, prompting a shelter in place order for parts of Elizabeth City, has been arrested but the driver has not been caught.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Sean Mulford is in custody and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct.

Bradley Ferris is wanted for felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deputies say Ferris is 5′9″, weighs about 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that knows where his is should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday they tried to stop a pickup truck but the driver kept going and the passenger fired three shots at the deputy in the Foxhaven subdivision.

The stolen truck crashed into a ditch and the two men inside ran into nearby woods.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 3:30 p.m.

Previous coverage: Two on the run after firing shots at deputies; some in Elizabeth City cautioned to stay inside, lock windows and doors

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
