One arrested, second man sought after shots were fired during police chase

The passenger in a stolen car that led deputies on a chase and fired at them before running into the woods, prompting a shelter in place order for parts of Elizabeth City, has been arrested but the driver has not been caught.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Sean Mulford is in custody and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct.

Bradley Ferris is wanted for felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deputies say Ferris is 5′9″, weighs about 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that knows where his is should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday they tried to stop a pickup truck but the driver kept going and the passenger fired three shots at the deputy in the Foxhaven subdivision.

The stolen truck crashed into a ditch and the two men inside ran into nearby woods.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 3:30 p.m.

