Two on the run after firing shots at deputies; some in Elizabeth City cautioned to stay inside, lock windows and doors

People in a portion of Elizabeth City are being cautioned to stay in their homes as deputies search for two people considered armed and dangerous.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who led deputies on a chase in a stolen car and used a rifle to shoot at them from the window of the car after running from a traffic stop near Main Street.

Officials say the men ran into the woods near the Foxhaven subdivision, north of downtown, and people living in the area should stay indoors and make sure all doors and windows are locked and closed.

The Elizabeth City Police Department, State Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife and the Camden County Sheriff's Office are helping search for the men.