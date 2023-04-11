© 2023 Public Radio East
Two on the run after firing shots at deputies; some in Elizabeth City cautioned to stay inside, lock windows and doors

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Officials say the men ran into the woods near the Foxhaven subdivision, north of downtown, and people living in the area should stay indoors and make sure all doors and windows are locked and closed.

People in a portion of Elizabeth City are being cautioned to stay in their homes as deputies search for two people considered armed and dangerous.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who led deputies on a chase in a stolen car and used a rifle to shoot at them from the window of the car after running from a traffic stop near Main Street.

The Elizabeth City Police Department, State Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife and the Camden County Sheriff's Office are helping search for the men.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
