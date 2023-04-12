© 2023 Public Radio East
If you see an armadillo state wildlife officials want to know about the sighting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT
Armadillo.jpg
(Photo: Marcelo Morena, provided by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
/
Shutterstock
Nine-banded Armadillo (Dasypus novemcinctus). Atlantic Forest, São Paulo state.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking people to let them know if they see a nine-banded armadillo so biologists can determine how far they have expanded in the state.

Armadillos lack thick insulation and can more easily starve or freeze to death, so officials say because North Carolina is experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, armadillos are expanding northward.

“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” according to Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “The number of counties with confirmed observations is 28, stretching from Cherokee to Dare counties. This makes it likely the armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention.”

Sightings can be reported by uploading and sharing photos on the iNaturalist app, available for iPhone and Android, or emailing them to armadillo@ncwildlife.org. They are asking that the message includes the photo, the date and time the armadillo was seen, and where.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
