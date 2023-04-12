© 2023 Public Radio East
Grant application for Pepsi museum approved by New Bern aldermen

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
(Photo: Public Radio East)
New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, invented by Caleb Bradham in his downtown drug store in 1893, and now the Board of Aldermen has voted in favor of a grant application that would fund the construction of a Pepsi museum downtown.

The Rural Transformation Grant request is for $950,000.

PepsiCo has already promised to chip $750,000 grant and will provide two collections.

Tryon Palace will be the museum’s curator.

A location hasn’t yet been chosen.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
