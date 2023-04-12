Grant application for Pepsi museum approved by New Bern aldermen

New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, invented by Caleb Bradham in his downtown drug store in 1893, and now the Board of Aldermen has voted in favor of a grant application that would fund the construction of a Pepsi museum downtown.

The Rural Transformation Grant request is for $950,000.

PepsiCo has already promised to chip $750,000 grant and will provide two collections.

Tryon Palace will be the museum’s curator.

A location hasn’t yet been chosen.