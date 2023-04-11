New Bern alderman vote Tuesday on request to support Pepsi museum

New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi, and the city's Board of Aldermen will vote Tuesday night on a request to support a new museum honoring the soft drink.

Pharmacist Caleb Bradham concocted Pepsi at his drugstore in the 1890s. A group called Bradham's Legacy wants to build a museum downtown that would celebrate New Bern's Pepsi-cola connection.

The estimated cost is between $5-6 million, with most of the money coming from private sources.

Bradham's Legacy is asking the Board of Aldermen to submit a request for a $950,000 grant to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

PepsiCo has agreed to chip in $750,000 and loan memorabilia to the museum.