New Bern alderman vote Tuesday on request to support Pepsi museum

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Caleb Bradham historical marker.jpg
(Photo: Public Radio East)
/
Pharmacist Caleb Bradham concocted Pepsi at his drugstore in the 1890s. A group called Bradham's Legacy wants to build a museum downtown that would celebrate New Bern's Pepsi-cola connection.

New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi, and the city's Board of Aldermen will vote Tuesday night on a request to support a new museum honoring the soft drink.

The estimated cost is between $5-6 million, with most of the money coming from private sources.

Bradham's Legacy is asking the Board of Aldermen to submit a request for a $950,000 grant to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

PepsiCo has agreed to chip in $750,000 and loan memorabilia to the museum.

Bradley George
