N.C. State grad named director of the National Hurricane Center

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has named an N.C. State grad as the new director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Michael Brennan had been branch chief for the center's hurricane specialist unit, which writes warnings and forecasts for the public, since 2018 and in 2022 served as the center's acting deputy director.

In his years with the center, 18 hurricanes have hit the United States, eight of them major.

Hurricane center chiefs warn the public about upcoming storms and work with emergency managers and the public to prepare for a hurricane hitting the coast.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

