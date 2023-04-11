© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carteret County Human Services Director killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Morehead City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
Jaimie Long.jpg
(Photo: Carteret County Government)
/
Jaime Long, 47, was the county’s human resources director for more than six years.

The Carteret County Director of Human Services was killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Morehead City on Saturday.

Officials say the body of Jaime Long was found inside the home and her husband David was discovered in the backyard with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to Carteret Healthcare and died shortly after arrival.

Jaime Long, 47, was the county’s human resources director for more than six years.

Investigators said David Long had been dealing with mental health problems recently, which may have been a factor in the shooting.

The Carteret County flag is lowered on all buildings in her honor.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs