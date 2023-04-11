Carteret County Human Services Director killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Morehead City

The Carteret County Director of Human Services was killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Morehead City on Saturday.

Officials say the body of Jaime Long was found inside the home and her husband David was discovered in the backyard with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to Carteret Healthcare and died shortly after arrival.

Jaime Long, 47, was the county’s human resources director for more than six years.

Investigators said David Long had been dealing with mental health problems recently, which may have been a factor in the shooting.

The Carteret County flag is lowered on all buildings in her honor.