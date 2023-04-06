Bill would drop most emissions tests, change frequency of vehicle safety tests

An annual safety check and, in some counties an emissions test, is necessary to renew a car registration in North Carolina but a ne bill before the General Assembly could change those requirements.

The bill would drop emissions tests except for people living in Mecklenburg County, and no safety check would be needed for cars less than three years old. For other cars, the inspection would occur every other year instead of annually.

Lawmakers and officials would need to get EPA approval to drop the emissions testing.

The bill has passed one reading in the Senate and has been referred to several committees.