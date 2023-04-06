© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill would drop most emissions tests, change frequency of vehicle safety tests

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
An annual safety check and, in some counties an emissions test, is necessary to renew a car registration in North Carolina but a ne bill before the General Assembly could change those requirements.

The bill would drop emissions tests except for people living in Mecklenburg County, and no safety check would be needed for cars less than three years old. For other cars, the inspection would occur every other year instead of annually.

Lawmakers and officials would need to get EPA approval to drop the emissions testing.

The bill has passed one reading in the Senate and has been referred to several committees.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
