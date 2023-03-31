N.C. U.S. Senators call Trump indictment a disgrace, say it doesn't pass the smell test

North Carolina U.S. Senators, both Republicans, are reacting to the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Senator Thom Tillis said the Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump.

This indictment doesn't pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 30, 2023

Senator Ted Budd called the Manhattan DA’s prosecution of the former president “a disgrace” and said Alvin Bragg should focus on keeping the people of New York City safe.

The charges laid out in the indictment, which remains under seal, remain unclear. Trump is expected to be arraigned earl next week.