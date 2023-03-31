© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. Senate bill would legalize the recreational use of marijuana

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Is marijuana a gateway drug to smoking cigarettes?
PhotoAlto/Katarina Sundelin
/
Getty Images
A group of North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

A group of North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

The bill would allow people over the age of 21 to possess small amounts of cannabis.

The state senators who introduced the bill say that marijuana prohibition, like alcohol prohibition before it, has been a wasteful and destructive failure that has had an unfair impact on people and communities of color.

They also said it diverts law enforcement resources from violent and property crimes.

If it passes, the bill, would put a 20% state tax on the sale, and municipalities would be able to enact another 3% tax.

The tax revenues would then be split up between a variety of new and existing programs; half would go into the general fund.

The bill would automatically expunge a conviction for a previous possession charge “no later than July 1, 2026.”

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs