After veto override, sheriff's offices across ENC announce they will stop issuing pistol permits immediately

North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff, after the Republican-controlled legislature on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto.

Sheriff’s offices across eastern North Carolina announced that they would not longer be issuing the permits, effective immediately.

The bill eliminates the longstanding permit system requiring sheriffs to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks of pistol applicants.

The permit repeal takes effect immediately.

Cooper and Democratic lawmakers warned it allows a greater number of dangerous people to get weapons through private sales, which do not require a background check, and limits law enforcement’s ability to prevent them from committing violent crimes.

Those who purchase pistols from a gun store or a federally licensed dealer are still subject to a national background check, and concealed weapons permits are still required.