© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After veto override, sheriff's offices across ENC announce they will stop issuing pistol permits immediately

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Shooting range owner John Deloca fires his pistol at his range in Queens, N.Y.
Ed Jones
/
AFP via Getty Images
North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff, after the Republican-controlled legislature on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. Sheriff’s offices across eastern North Carolina announced that they would not longer be issuing the permits, effective immediately.

North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff, after the Republican-controlled legislature on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto.

Sheriff’s offices across eastern North Carolina announced that they would not longer be issuing the permits, effective immediately.

The bill eliminates the longstanding permit system requiring sheriffs to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks of pistol applicants.

The permit repeal takes effect immediately.

Cooper and Democratic lawmakers warned it allows a greater number of dangerous people to get weapons through private sales, which do not require a background check, and limits law enforcement’s ability to prevent them from committing violent crimes.

Those who purchase pistols from a gun store or a federally licensed dealer are still subject to a national background check, and concealed weapons permits are still required.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs