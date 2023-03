Bill would fund study of electricity market reforms in NC that could lead to regional power transmission

A bill filed at the state House of Representatives Tuesday would pay for a study of electricity market reforms that backers say would reduce energy bills and prevent blackouts like those that struck Duke Energy customers last December.

Republican Larry Strickland of Johnston County is the bill's lead sponsor. The study would look at potential benefits of reforms such as creating a new regional transmission organization with South Carolina, or joining an existing one.

A report would be due to the General Assembly in 2025.

A similar report for South Carolina lawmakers this month says consumers there could save up to $362 million a year with electricity market changes and that reforms would work best if North Carolina was also part of the restructuring.

A consultant in 2019 told North Carolina lawmakers a restructuring could save ratepayers here up to 600 million dollars a year.