One dead, one seriously injured in Jacksonville shooting

One man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an early Monday morning shooting in Jacksonville.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place just after 1:30 in the morning on Hunting Green Drive.

Deputies discovered two males had been shot and both victims were taken to the Naval Hospital Trauma Center. One was pronounced dead and the second is being treated for serious injuries. His condition has not been released.

No suspects are in custody and a motive has not been determined.

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the Hunting Green Drive area that may have home surveillance footage to check their security system for anything that is suspicious or out of place.