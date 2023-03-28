© 2023 Public Radio East
One dead, one seriously injured in Jacksonville shooting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Onslow_County_Courthouse.jpg
(File photo: Onslow County)
One man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an early Monday morning shooting in Jacksonville. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place just after 1:30 in the morning on Hunting Green Drive.

Deputies discovered two males had been shot and both victims were taken to the Naval Hospital Trauma Center. One was pronounced dead and the second is being treated for serious injuries. His condition has not been released.

No suspects are in custody and a motive has not been determined.

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the Hunting Green Drive area that may have home surveillance footage to check their security system for anything that is suspicious or out of place.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
