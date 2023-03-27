Resolution would connect Goldsboro to Wilmington by rail

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of a resolution to bring passenger railroad service to downtown Goldsboro that would connect the city with Wilmington.

The county is endorsing the state's application for federal funding to support rail service from Raleigh to Wilmington, as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Corridor Identification and Development Program.

Chairwoman Barbara Aycock wrote in a letter to NCDOT that the county would benefit as the midpoint along the proposed corridor.

Goldsboro is home to the Goldsboro Union Station, a railway depot that once supported passenger rail services and shuttered in 1968.