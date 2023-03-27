© 2023 Public Radio East
Officials say Kinston man was shot, killed after pointing a rifle at deputies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs,
Ryan Shaffer
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
A Kinston man was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Lenoir County Deputies stopped Spencer Jackson, 31, on suspicion of drug activity.

According to the Sheriff's office, Jackson initially stopped for police before driving off.

The deputies followed his vehicle to his home where he ran into an outbuilding and emerged with a rifle.

Two deputies fired shots, the sheriff's office said. Jackson was hit and died at the scene.

The names of the officers are being withheld until the end of the State Bureau of Investigation's probe.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
