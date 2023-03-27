Officials say Kinston man was shot, killed after pointing a rifle at deputies

A Kinston man was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Lenoir County Deputies stopped Spencer Jackson, 31, on suspicion of drug activity.

According to the Sheriff's office, Jackson initially stopped for police before driving off.

The deputies followed his vehicle to his home where he ran into an outbuilding and emerged with a rifle.

Two deputies fired shots, the sheriff's office said. Jackson was hit and died at the scene.

The names of the officers are being withheld until the end of the State Bureau of Investigation's probe.