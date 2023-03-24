© 2023 Public Radio East
Weyerhaeuser sets aside 1,600 acres of land for conservation of rare species

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
Weyerhauser land.jpeg
(Photo: Photo: NCDNCR)
/
Property along Salmon Creek in Bertie County is one of eight tracts Weyerhaeuser will set aside for conservation.

State officials have signed an agreement with Weyerhaeuser that protects more than 1,600 acres of environmentally rich land across eastern North Carolina by adding it to the N.C. Registry of Natural Heritage Areas.

Weyerhaeuser has agreed to set aside eight tracts of land in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain for the conservation of rare species and high-quality natural communities, like Tidal Swamps and Bottomland Hardwood Forests.

Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said the agreement will help protect several rare and endangered plants and animals in the Coastal Plain, some of which, like Coastal Goldenrod, are extremely rare.

The eight sites to be added to the registry are located in Pender, Sampson, Beaufort, Brunswick, Bertie and Hyde Counties. These areas provide important wildlife habitats and contribute to landscape resilience.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
