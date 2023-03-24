Bill would limit classroom discussions on racism and sexism in North Carolina

A North Carolina bill that would limit classroom discussions on racism and sexism passed third reading in the House on Wednesday.

Republican Rep. John Torbett introduced House Bill 187 last month. It would prohibit public schools from promoting ideas about racism and sexism that might make some students feel “discomfort” or “guilt” about their identity.

Torbett explained why he introduced the bill during a House session on Wednesday.

“It prevents discriminatory concepts from being taught as fact, or endorsed in North Carolina school districts," he said, "This includes being taught that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex, or other related concepts that reduce individuals to simply their gender or skin color.”

Torbett said he was concerned about indoctrination. But several representatives said that the bill might keep teachers from discussing important aspects of history.

Mecklenburg Rep. Kelly Alexander said, “And I just jotted down some concepts here, some things that normally come up, that might cause somebody to momentarily feel a little bad or question what their antecedents might have done. One is a frank discussion of the conditions of slavery.”

The bill would also require schools to notify the Department of Public Instruction 30 days before teaching about certain topics related to race and sex. The same goes for any potential speakers visiting the school, who might have posted about those subjects on social media.

The House passed the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 68 to 49. It will now go to the Senate.