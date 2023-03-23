© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG calls out carmakers Kia, Hyundai for failing to include anti-theft devices

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
The 2014 Kia Optima, pictured here in 2013, is one of the vehicles included in new probes by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
John Minchillo
/
AP
North Carolina’s Attorney General has called on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to address the crisis of car thefts that are occurring as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers.

Alarmingly high theft rates for Kia and Hyundai models has been connected to a viral TikTok challenge that shows people how to use a USB cable to start Kias and Hyundais without a key.

A.G. Josh Stein said Kia and Hyundai should have included anti-theft devices on their cars and because of that omission, car owners are suffering.

