NC AG calls out carmakers Kia, Hyundai for failing to include anti-theft devices

North Carolina’s Attorney General has called on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to address the crisis of car thefts that are occurring as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers.

Alarmingly high theft rates for Kia and Hyundai models has been connected to a viral TikTok challenge that shows people how to use a USB cable to start Kias and Hyundais without a key.

A.G. Josh Stein said Kia and Hyundai should have included anti-theft devices on their cars and because of that omission, car owners are suffering.