Arts Council of Carteret County exhibit "Wild Horses of the Outer Banks" open Saturday

Saturday will be the opening day of the Arts Council of Carteret County exhibit "Wild Horses of the Outer Banks."

There will be a public reception from 4-6 PM with refreshments. There is no admission fee for the reception or the gallery show.

The event will be held at the arts council in Morehead City.

Nearly 70 pieces of art representing the wild horses have been submitted for the show and donations will be accepted for the Foundation for the Horses of Shackleford Banks.

The show continues through April 22.