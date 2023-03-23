© 2023 Public Radio East
Arts Council of Carteret County exhibit "Wild Horses of the Outer Banks" open Saturday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
(Photo: Arts Council of Carteret County)
Saturday will be the opening day of the Arts Council of Carteret County exhibit "Wild Horses of the Outer Banks."

There will be a public reception from 4-6 PM with refreshments. There is no admission fee for the reception or the gallery show.

The event will be held at the arts council in Morehead City.

Nearly 70 pieces of art representing the wild horses have been submitted for the show and donations will be accepted for the Foundation for the Horses of Shackleford Banks.

The show continues through April 22.

Annette Weston-Riggs
