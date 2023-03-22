North Carolina lawmakers cracking down on a morbid way to get high

State lawmakers are looking to crack down on the use of embalming fluid to get high.

The bill would make it a felony for people who don’t work in a funeral home to possess or sell embalming fluid.

Lawmakers say it stems from a new trend where drug users are adding the drugs PCP or fentanyl to the chemicals typically used to preserve bodies.

The concoction can lead to deadly brain damage and psychotic episodes.

Republican Rep. Ken Fontenot of Wilson sponsored the bill and said it's "one of the most blood chilling" drug trends he's seen.

The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.