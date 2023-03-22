© 2023 Public Radio East
North Carolina lawmakers cracking down on a morbid way to get high

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
embalming fluid Nan Palmero on Flickr via Creative Commons.jpg
(Photo: Nan Palmero on Flickr via Creative Commons)
The bill would make it a felony for people who don’t work in a funeral home to possess or sell embalming fluid.

State lawmakers are looking to crack down on the use of embalming fluid to get high.

The bill would make it a felony for people who don’t work in a funeral home to possess or sell embalming fluid.

Lawmakers say it stems from a new trend where drug users are adding the drugs PCP or fentanyl to the chemicals typically used to preserve bodies.

The concoction can lead to deadly brain damage and psychotic episodes.

Republican Rep. Ken Fontenot of Wilson sponsored the bill and said it's "one of the most blood chilling" drug trends he's seen.

The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
