NCDHHS cautioning families about baby formula recall

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is cautioning families about a baby formula that was recently recalled.

Officials said Perrigo has issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula which could contain the bacteria Cronobacter.

According to Perrigo, the bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages and can be very serious in infants.

They said the first symptoms of an infection are a fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy.

Anyone whose child is experiencing these symptoms is asked to call their child’s doctor and seek care for them immediately.

North Carolina officials said no infections linked to this recall have been identified in the state.