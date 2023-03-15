© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Senate approves bill to increase punishment for fentanyl distributors

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.
Tommy Farmer
/
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.

North Carolina’s Senate has unanimously approved legislation to increase criminal penalties for drug dealers whose distribution of fentanyl and other controlled substances causes an overdose death.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl can be prescribed by doctors to treat pain, but illegal fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine—meaning people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added.

The proposal would create high-grade felony offenses for deaths caused by distributing the powerful synthetic opioid, and for doing so with malice.

It now heads to the House. The bill would also increase fines for trafficking heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil and amend the state’s Good Samaritan law to create limited immunity for someone in possession of less than one gram of fentanyl who calls 911 to report an overdose.

In 2021, more than 77% of overdose deaths in the state likely involved fentanyl.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer