UNC Health and CarolinaEast Health System ending partnership after 18 months

Two area health systems are ending their partnership after just 18 months.

UNC Health and CarolinaEast Health System officials say the organizations mutually agreed to end their affiliation, which began in July 2021.

Officials say it’s not expected to cause disruption or other difficulties in the processing of claims and also won’t disrupt CarolinaEast clinical, operational, or administrative functions.

The termination will become final on March 31.