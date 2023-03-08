© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mattel is modeling a Barbie doll after space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock

Published March 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Mattel is modeling a Barbie doll after Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock. She's a space scientist whose own interest in space travel goes back to her childhood. She hopes the doll will inspire little girls that STEM is for them - STEM being science, technology, engineering and math. Her mini-me wears a purple dress with stars and crescent moons and comes with her own telescope. So Dr. Aderin-Pocock and her doll can keep reaching for the stars and search for new ones, too.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.