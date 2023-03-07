Women's History Month events across ENC

State leaders say the far-reaching and impactful accomplishments and contributions of women often have been often overlooked in North Carolina and the nation.

During Women’s History Month in March agencies within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will highlight some of the significant achievements of North Carolina Women through programs and exhibits.

In the east, the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City is hosting ‘Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence!’ It’s the story of women's voting rights. It includes a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment. More information about the initiative is available at womenshistory.si.edu.

On March 16 at 11 a.m. the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort will present By Hook or By Crook, which examines the lives of two female pirates whose lives are well-documented because of their exploits. Associate Museum Curator Christine Brin March will deliver a free, informal lecture that shares the at times scandalous stories of Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Registration is not required for the in-person program. Sign up at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for the Zoom link.

N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort will also host Susan Schmidt, Ph.D., on March 18 from 2-3 p.m. in the museum auditorium for the launch of her newest book, “Drought, Drought, Torrential.” Schmidt will read some of the poems from her latest work, as well as a discussion of the poetry from this publication and her previous works. https://ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/event/book-launch-drought-drought-torrential/

Also on March 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport is Deep Dives into History: The Women Airforce Service Pilots examines the role women in North Carolina played in World War II. Interpreter II Kaitlin O’Connor, of Fort Fisher State Historic Site, will discuss the 52 women who came to Southeastern North Carolina to fly war-weary aircraft, pulling cloth targets behind their airplanes to help the anti-aircraft gunners learn how to do their jobs. Registration is not required.