Man wanted for fraud in three other states arrested after bringing construction fraud scheme to ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:30 AM EST
John Bragg II aka John Keliher.

A man wanted for fraud in at least three other states was arrested after bringing his scheme to eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the Beaufort Police Department said they received an anonymous tip that John Edmond Bragg II, a fugitive with warrants from Indiana, Florida, and West Virginia, was living on Ann Street and he was arrested without incident.

Investigators said Bragg has an extensive criminal history of fraud and theft.

Bragg has been living in Beaufort for approximately 3 months, officials said, and was working in construction under the name John Keliher.

A search of his apartment revealed evidence connecting him to crimes in other states as well as crimes he is being investigated for in Beaufort.

Investigators said Bragg has entered into contracts to perform work, received deposits, and has not produced any labor or materials in at least three cases in Beaufort.

Anyone that believes they were victimized by Bragg aka John Keliher is asked to contact Detective Troy Edwards at the Beaufort Police Department at (252) 728-4561.

Annette Weston-Riggs
