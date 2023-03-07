© 2023 Public Radio East
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A couple of newlyweds were determined to have Adele sing at their wedding. So fresh off of saying I do in Las Vegas, they showed up to one of her shows. The singer stopped to congratulate them as she walked through the crowd singing "When We Were Young."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADELE: (Singing, inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

MARTÍNEZ: Adele even signed the bride's wedding dress, which in the state of Nevada makes it community property.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADELE: (Singing) It was just like a song.

(CHEERING)

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.