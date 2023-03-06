© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill would require NC college students to take American history class

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST
Students at community colleges and public universities would have to take a class in American history, under a bill moving through the North Carolina House. All students would need the class in order to graduate, even if their degree is in an unrelated subject.

They’d also be required to read documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address.

Republican Representative Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County is the bill’s sponsor.

“One of the things, ladies and gentlemen, that we have a problem with in this country is we don’t know our history," he said, "And when we don’t know our history, we are doomed to repeat it.”

It’s rare for lawmakers to mandate specific courses for college graduation. The bill passed a House committee last week.

WUNC
