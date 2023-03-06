Abortion providers struggle to meet demand as women travel to state for procedure

Abortion providers in the state are struggling to keep up with demand as women across the south travel to North Carolina to receive the procedure.

The New York Times reports that the number of abortions in the state have increased by 37% after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Most of that increase comes from neighboring states where abortion has become increasingly restricted.

In 2022, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to shield abortion access up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.