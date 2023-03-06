© 2023 Public Radio East
Abortion providers struggle to meet demand as women travel to state for procedure

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST
Bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486, which is used to medically induce abortions in a two-step process. Women take mifepristone (left), and days later, they take misoprostol.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Abortion providers in the state are struggling to keep up with demand as women across the south travel to North Carolina to receive the procedure.

The New York Times reports that the number of abortions in the state have increased by 37% after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Most of that increase comes from neighboring states where abortion has become increasingly restricted.

In 2022, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to shield abortion access up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
