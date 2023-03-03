© 2023 Public Radio East
Scientists find flamingos form cliques just like high schoolers

Published March 3, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. High school isn't the only place where individuals form cliques based on personal traits. Scientists say flamingos form their own kind of social structures - not like jocks or brainiacs, but instead making what can be lifelong friendships based on how loud they are. Quieter flamingos over here, more boisterous birds over there - maybe that's why when flamingos are grouped together, it's known as a flamboyance. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.