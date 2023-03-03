Public comment period open on the state's clean transportation plan

People in North Carolina are asked to share their opinion about the draft report of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has published the plan to its website, where people can comment, and will also hold six open house meetings.

People have until March 15 to provide feedback on the plan.

NCDOT’s plan explores strategies to advance clean transportation investments and workforce development. It encourages an equitable transition to cleaner transportation alternatives, like zero- and low-emission vehicles, and offers strategies to construct electric charging stations and other clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.

Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 246 in January 2022 that directed NCDOT to develop the plan.