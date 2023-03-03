© 2023 Public Radio East
Public comment period open on the state's clean transportation plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST
People in North Carolina are asked to share their opinion about the draft report of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has published the plan to its website, where people can comment, and will also hold six open house meetings.

People have until March 15 to provide feedback on the plan.

NCDOT’s plan explores strategies to advance clean transportation investments and workforce development. It encourages an equitable transition to cleaner transportation alternatives, like zero- and low-emission vehicles, and offers strategies to construct electric charging stations and other clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.

Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 246 in January 2022 that directed NCDOT to develop the plan.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
