ENC teacher charged after video shows her hitting students with an extension cord

An eastern North Carolina high school teacher has been charged with assault after video appears to show the 71-year-old woman hitting two students with an extension cord.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia Graham is shown in a video, shot by someone in the South Lenoir High School classroom on Wednesday, assaulting one of the students with a cord. The students involved are 16- and 17-years-old.

Calling the video deeply disturbing, Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said his department will not tolerate this type of behavior in schools from people in positions of authority.