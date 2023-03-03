© 2023 Public Radio East
ENC teacher charged after video shows her hitting students with an extension cord

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST
(Photo provided by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
An eastern North Carolina high school teacher has been charged with assault after video appears to show the 71-year-old woman hitting two students with an extension cord.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia Graham is shown in a video, shot by someone in the South Lenoir High School classroom on Wednesday, assaulting one of the students with a cord. The students involved are 16- and 17-years-old.

Calling the video deeply disturbing, Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said his department will not tolerate this type of behavior in schools from people in positions of authority.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
