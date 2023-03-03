Employee caught with pot and a gun in high school parking lot

A Dare County school employee was arrested after drugs and a handgun were found inside his vehicle in the school parking lot.

Officials with the Dare County Sheriff's say a K-9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the car parked at First Flight High School; officers searched Kurtlin Moore’s vehicle – finding marijuana and the gun.

The 26-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana.