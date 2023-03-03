© 2023 Public Radio East
Employee caught with pot and a gun in high school parking lot

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Kurtlin Moore.jpg
(Photo: Dare County Sheriff's Office)
/
Officials with the Dare County Sheriff's say a K-9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the car parked at First Flight High School; officers searched Kurtlin Moore’s vehicle – finding marijuana and the gun.

A Dare County school employee was arrested after drugs and a handgun were found inside his vehicle in the school parking lot.

The 26-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
