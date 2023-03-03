Applications for environmental grants open to communities, nonprofits across North Carolina

North Carolina communities and nonprofits are being urged to apply for grants meant to improve land, water, and natural resources.

Attorney General Josh Stein said the 2023 Environmental Enhancement Grant cycle is now open. Letters of intent are due by March 30, and completed proposals are due by May 12.

Grants range from $5,000 to $500,000 for three-year grants.

The funds come from a 25-year agreement made in 2000 between the Attorney General and Smithfield Foods. The program provides $2 million per year for environmental projects.

“These environmental grants are helping to improve water and air quality in our state and preserving our natural resources for years to come,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I hope the many incredible people working hard to protect our land and water, particularly in communities that have been ignored for far too long, consider applying for an Environmental Enhancement Grant.”

Since its creation, the EEG program has awarded more than $41 million to 210 projects throughout the state.

