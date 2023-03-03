© 2023 Public Radio East
Applications for environmental grants open to communities, nonprofits across North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST
North Carolina communities and nonprofits are being urged to apply for grants meant to improve land, water, and natural resources.

Attorney General Josh Stein said the 2023 Environmental Enhancement Grant cycle is now open. Letters of intent are due by March 30, and completed proposals are due by May 12.

Grants range from $5,000 to $500,000 for three-year grants.

The funds come from a 25-year agreement made in 2000 between the Attorney General and Smithfield Foods. The program provides $2 million per year for environmental projects.

“These environmental grants are helping to improve water and air quality in our state and preserving our natural resources for years to come,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I hope the many incredible people working hard to protect our land and water, particularly in communities that have been ignored for far too long, consider applying for an Environmental Enhancement Grant.”

Since its creation, the EEG program has awarded more than $41 million to 210 projects throughout the state.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
