Sounds of freedom: MCAS Cherry Point busy with training events in March

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and its outlying fields will be busy this month with training events, and people in the area will notice an increase in military vehicles and in the sights and sounds of training operations.

Officials say that will include training on the ground at Outlying Fields Atlantic and Grove throughout the entire month.

Paratroopers will be training during the day at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue March 10-30, and at Oak Grove on several days between March 6-23.

Those who live close to Cherry Point may also hear the occasional explosion.