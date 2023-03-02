NC governor appeals for long-term federal investment in quality child care

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST
North Carolina’s governor has asked the state’s congressional delegation to prioritize long-term recurring federal investment in quality child care.

Governor Roy Cooper said the child care industry is facing enormous challenges finding teachers and keeping their doors open, and quality child care is critical for supporting children’s education while making it possible for parents to work.

Congress provided one-time funding for child care during the pandemic, but as it ends, Cooper said the need for recurring investment in child care is urgent.

“Quality child care is critical for supporting children’s education while making it possible for parents to work,” said Governor Cooper. “We know that the child care industry is facing enormous challenges finding teachers and keeping their doors open, so Congress must invest significantly to protect our children, our economy and our workforce.”

As of 2021, North Carolina had 3,120 fewer child care workers than it would have if pre-pandemic employment trends had continued.

Almost half of all working parents say the number of hours they can work has been compromised by lack of child care options, and one-fifth say they have had to leave the labor market entirely.

A recent study estimated that the child care crisis costs North Carolina $3.5 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue.

Read Governor Cooper’s letter HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
