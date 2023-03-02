© 2023 Public Radio East
Medicaid eligibility certification underway, up to 300,000 in NC could lose coverage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
In 2015, Medicaid spending topped $552 billion nationwide. People who receive both Medicaid and Medicare and people with disabilities account for more than half of Medicaid spending.
Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will soon begin Medicaid beneficiary recertifications and officials say some could lose their coverage or have their benefits reduced.

During the pandemic, a continuous coverage requirement meant almost all Medicaid beneficiaries continued to receive health care and services regardless of changes in eligibility status. This requirement will end March 31.

NCDHHS is working to make sure people who remain eligible for Medicaid continue to be covered and those who are no longer eligible know their potential options, like buying coverage, often at a reduced cost, through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

As recertifications take place over the next 12 months, officials say up to 300,000 North Carolinians may lose full health care coverage or see a reduction in benefits. Most Medicaid terminations or reductions could begin as early as July 1, but some could lose coverage as early as May 1.

The recertification process will begin on April 1.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
