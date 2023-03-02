Medicaid eligibility certification underway, up to 300,000 in NC could lose coverage

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will soon begin Medicaid beneficiary recertifications and officials say some could lose their coverage or have their benefits reduced.

During the pandemic, a continuous coverage requirement meant almost all Medicaid beneficiaries continued to receive health care and services regardless of changes in eligibility status. This requirement will end March 31.

NCDHHS is working to make sure people who remain eligible for Medicaid continue to be covered and those who are no longer eligible know their potential options, like buying coverage, often at a reduced cost, through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

As recertifications take place over the next 12 months, officials say up to 300,000 North Carolinians may lose full health care coverage or see a reduction in benefits. Most Medicaid terminations or reductions could begin as early as July 1, but some could lose coverage as early as May 1.

The recertification process will begin on April 1.