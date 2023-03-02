Bridge, pier inspections could impact traffic in OBX next week

The N.C. Department of Transportation will be performing federally-mandated inspections of both the Basnight Bridge and the Bonner Bridge Pier in Nags Head beginning next week.

Officials say the work will require daytime lane closures for the bridge, while small sections of the pier, which is used for sightseeing and fishing, will be closed.

Thorough inspections of bridge decks and support systems are required every two years.

Beginning March 6, there will be weekday daytime lane closures on the Basnight Bridge between a half-mile to a mile in length. They will be marked by flaggers, and officials say drivers can expect delays of about 5-10 minutes.

Inspections on Bonner Bridge Pier will also begin March 6. The pier itself will remain open but sections will be cordoned off to keep people out of the areas where inspections are taking place.

All work is expected to be complete within three weeks.