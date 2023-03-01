State of the State address will take place on Tuesday

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will give what’s likely his final State of the State address next week at the Legislative Building.

The Senate voted on Tuesday to formally invite Cooper to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Monday. The House already agreed to the date and time last week.

This gubernatorial speech inside the House chamber usually occurs in odd-numbered years, and Cooper is barred by constitutional limits from seeking a third consecutive term in 2024.

Previous State of the State addresses gave Cooper the opportunity to express what legislation he’d like the Republican-controlled legislature to pass.