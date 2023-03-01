© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

State of the State address will take place on Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for another five weeks.
(Photo: Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer)
/
TNS via Getty Images
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for another five weeks.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will give what’s likely his final State of the State address next week at the Legislative Building.

The Senate voted on Tuesday to formally invite Cooper to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Monday. The House already agreed to the date and time last week.

This gubernatorial speech inside the House chamber usually occurs in odd-numbered years, and Cooper is barred by constitutional limits from seeking a third consecutive term in 2024.

Previous State of the State addresses gave Cooper the opportunity to express what legislation he’d like the Republican-controlled legislature to pass.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press