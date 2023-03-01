© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Service members that refused COVID-19 vaccine may still face punishment even after mandate was lifted

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST
Government health officials are recommending a "pause" in vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
(Photo: Stephen Zenner, Getty Images)
/
Getty Images
The military services are still reviewing possible discipline of troops who refused the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, defense officials told Congress on Tuesday, and they provided few details on how many of those who were forced out of the military would like to return.

The military services are still reviewing possible discipline of troops who refused the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, defense officials told Congress on Tuesday, and they provided few details on how many of those who were forced out of the military would like to return.

Lawmakers expressed frustration with the news, questioning why service members should still face discipline since the vaccine requirement had been rescinded.

Gilbert Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel, said that to maintain good order and discipline, it’s important that service members follow orders when they are lawful. He added that military services are going through each case to evaluate what should be done.

More than 8,400 troops were forced out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions.

The Pentagon dropped the mandate in January.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press