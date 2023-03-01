Service members that refused COVID-19 vaccine may still face punishment even after mandate was lifted

The military services are still reviewing possible discipline of troops who refused the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, defense officials told Congress on Tuesday, and they provided few details on how many of those who were forced out of the military would like to return.

Lawmakers expressed frustration with the news, questioning why service members should still face discipline since the vaccine requirement had been rescinded.

Gilbert Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel, said that to maintain good order and discipline, it’s important that service members follow orders when they are lawful. He added that military services are going through each case to evaluate what should be done.

More than 8,400 troops were forced out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions.

The Pentagon dropped the mandate in January.