Election boards statewide working to maintain accurate voter rolls

County boards of elections across North Carolina are working to keep the state’s voter rolls accurate and up to date.

Officials say accurate voter rolls are maintained by removing voters who have moved or died or are otherwise ineligible to vote.

If someone haven’t voted in two statewide general elections, in odd-numbered years the county board will send an address confirmation form in the mail; it has to be returned in 30 days. If not, the voter will be marked inactive.

County boards will send mailings this year to voters with whom there has been no contact since October 9, 2020. The notices will go out by April 15.

Voters that were sent a no-contact mailing in 2019 will be removed from registration lists this year.

Statewide, more than 264,000 inactive voters have been removed in 2023.