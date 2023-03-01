© 2023 Public Radio East
Election boards statewide working to maintain accurate voter rolls

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
vote_here.jpg

County boards of elections across North Carolina are working to keep the state’s voter rolls accurate and up to date.

Officials say accurate voter rolls are maintained by removing voters who have moved or died or are otherwise ineligible to vote.

If someone haven’t voted in two statewide general elections, in odd-numbered years the county board will send an address confirmation form in the mail; it has to be returned in 30 days. If not, the voter will be marked inactive.

County boards will send mailings this year to voters with whom there has been no contact since October 9, 2020. The notices will go out by April 15.

Voters that were sent a no-contact mailing in 2019 will be removed from registration lists this year.

Statewide, more than 264,000 inactive voters have been removed in 2023.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs