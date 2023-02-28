Flags in North Carolina lowered in honor of former Sen. Jim Broyhill

U.S. and N.C. flags are at half-staff at government buildings on Tuesday to honor former North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill on the day of his funeral in Winston-Salem.

The funeral will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church with a graveside service later in the day in Wilkes County.

Broyhill died ten days ago at the age of 95 at a retirement home in Winston-Salem.

The Republican and native of Lenoir served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986.