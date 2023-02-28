© 2023 Public Radio East
Flags in North Carolina lowered in honor of former Sen. Jim Broyhill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST
Broyhill.jpg
(AP Photo, File)
/
President Ford talks with North Carolina Congressman Jim Broyhill, left, and Sen. Jesse Helms, center, during a Republican fund raising visit to Raleigh in this Nov. 14, 1975 photo. Broyhill who served briefly in the Senate in the mid-1980s has died. The family of Jim Broyhill confirmed he died early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem at the age of 95.

U.S. and N.C. flags are at half-staff at government buildings on Tuesday to honor former North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill on the day of his funeral in Winston-Salem.

The funeral will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church with a graveside service later in the day in Wilkes County.

Broyhill died ten days ago at the age of 95 at a retirement home in Winston-Salem.

The Republican and native of Lenoir served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
