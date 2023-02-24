© 2023 Public Radio East
LOVE ONE ANOTHER: symposium explores faith traditions and LGBTQ identities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST
Zelda Gardner
/
Getty Images
The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at East Carolina University will host a symposium on Saturday to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities.

ECU alum Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree is now the rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, and Rev. Dr. Nancy E. Petty, pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, will be keynote speakers for LOVE ONE ANOTHER.

“For many in the LGBTQ community, the quest for understanding and acceptance is often fraught with rejection and shame in many religious traditions,” said Mark Rasdorf, director of the ECU Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. “The vision of the LOVE ONE ANOTHER symposium is to create a space where people from across eastern North Carolina can come together to explore, share and listen.”

The Shower of Stoles, a project of the National LGBTQ Task Force, will be displayed at the symposium. It’s a collection of more than 1,000 liturgical stoles and other sacred items representing the lives of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of faith.

The symposium will take place in the Main Campus Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For additional information visit https://lgbtq.ecu.edu/loveoneanother/.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
