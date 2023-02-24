LOVE ONE ANOTHER: symposium explores faith traditions and LGBTQ identities

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at East Carolina University will host a symposium on Saturday to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities.

ECU alum Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree is now the rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, and Rev. Dr. Nancy E. Petty, pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, will be keynote speakers for LOVE ONE ANOTHER.

“For many in the LGBTQ community, the quest for understanding and acceptance is often fraught with rejection and shame in many religious traditions,” said Mark Rasdorf, director of the ECU Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. “The vision of the LOVE ONE ANOTHER symposium is to create a space where people from across eastern North Carolina can come together to explore, share and listen.”

The Shower of Stoles, a project of the National LGBTQ Task Force, will be displayed at the symposium. It’s a collection of more than 1,000 liturgical stoles and other sacred items representing the lives of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of faith.

The symposium will take place in the Main Campus Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For additional information visit https://lgbtq.ecu.edu/loveoneanother/.