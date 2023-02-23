© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former North Carolina Proud Boys member testifies against former national leader and four others

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST
Protesters who claim to be members of the Proud Boys gather outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Alex Edelman
/
AFP via Getty Images
Protesters who claim to be members of the Proud Boys gather outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A former Proud Boys member who pleaded guilty to plotting with group leaders to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden told jurors that he viewed their far-right extremist organization as “the tip of the spear” after the 2020 election.

Jeremy Bertino, who is testifying against former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants as part of a cooperation deal with federal prosecutors, recalled feeling stunned and then excited when Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with Biden.

After the election, Bertino viewed the Proud Boys as leaders of the conservative movement, a perspective fueled by his regular viewership of the conspiracy theory-promoting Infowars website.

Bertino, 43, of North Carolina, is the only member of the far-right extremist group who has pleaded guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge stemming from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The five Proud Boys associates on trial are charged with the same felony count, a Civil War-era offense punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press